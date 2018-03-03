The parents of a newlywed groom who was among the five who died after a helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon are suing the tour operator of the flight.

The parents of Jonathan Udall, who died in hospital days before his wife Ellie Milward, filed a wrongful death lawsuit on Friday against Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters and manufacturer Airbus Helicopters.

The honeymooning couple died in hospital after the February 10 crash that killed their friends Becky Dobson, her boyfriend Stuart Hill and his brother Jason Hill.