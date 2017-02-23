Grandma Inadvertently Sends Grandson Birthday Card With Rude Message

A grandma has left the internet giggling after inadvertently sending her grandson a rude birthday card.
Former rugby player Henry Fraser tweeted a photo of the card he received for his 25th birthday, which described him as: “Terrific, Wonderful, Awesome and Tremendous.”
Yes, his grandma called him a twat.
Fraser, who now works as a mouth artist and public speaker after becoming paralysed in 2009, shared the funny card with his 50,000 followers, along with the caption: “Got this birthday card from my grandma. The sentiment is beautiful, but she didn’t realise what the card was trying to say!”
In a later tweet, Fraser said he “wouldn’t have the heart” to tell his grandma the true meaning behind her card.
Let’s hope she doesn’t buy the same one for any other relatives.
H/T: Elitedaily.