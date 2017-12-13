Grandma Accidentally Buys NSFW Baubles Filled With Glitter G-Strings

A woman helping her grandmother decorate for Christmas was shocked to discover her nan’s baubles were filled with racy underwear.
Lavender-coloured glitter G-strings, to be precise.
Alex (@Alex_Bermingham) from Cork, Ireland, said her nan had purchased the unusual baubles from Dunnes Stores, a popular Irish retailer selling food, clothes and household items.
And, to top it off, the 74-year-old gran was completely oblivious of the kinky surprises hidden within her baubles, which were dotted all over her tree.
Needless to say, the internet was incredibly amused.
Some noted that the baubles were actually very pretty, considering the surprise within.
Others said her nan blatantly knew what was going on.
We predict a rush on G-string baubles this Christmas.