Grandma Accidentally Buys NSFW Baubles Filled With Glitter G-Strings

A woman helping her grandmother decorate for Christmas was shocked to discover her nan’s baubles were filled with racy underwear.

My 74 year old grandmother bought Christmas baubles in Dunnes Stores, which I have just realised upon decorating her tree that unbeknownst to her upon purchase, they are in fact, lavender glitter G-strings. Wishing everyone a kinky Christmas this holiday season. pic.twitter.com/saLDl4vcwa

Alex (@Alex_Bermingham) from Cork, Ireland, said her nan had purchased the unusual baubles from Dunnes Stores, a popular Irish retailer selling food, clothes and household items.

And, to top it off, the 74-year-old gran was completely oblivious of the kinky surprises hidden within her baubles, which were dotted all over her tree.

Needless to say, the internet was incredibly amused.