If We Don't Stop Global Warming, The Great Barrier Reef Will Die Out

Scientists have warned that there’s only one way to save the Great Barrier Reef from extinction: stopping global warming.

New analysis shows that coral bleaching events are caused by underwater heatwaves, prompting scientists to call for “immediate global action to curb future warming”.

Australia’s conservation plan does not address climate change, instead focusing on improving water quality, but the study found that had only a “minimal effect” on last year’s devastating bleaching.

Bleaching occurs when the sea warms rapidly, causing coral to expel the algae living in its tissues and turning it completely white.

It doesn’t necessarily kill the coral, but it subjects them to extra stress, lowering the chance of survival.