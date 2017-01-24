‘The Great British Bake Off’ will seemingly return to our screens later this year, after the BBC bowed to pressure to not to block production of the Channel 4 version.

It had been previously thought the corporation would enforce a clause in their contract with Love Productions, which would have kept the show off air until 2018.

However, The Sun has reported the BBC have backed down, giving Channel 4 the green light to go ahead with filming this year’s series.