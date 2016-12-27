‘The Great British Bake Off’ made its fond farewell to BBC audiences last night… and many devoted fans are still recovering.

The nation’s favourite TV show signed off with an emotional montage that included even the poker-faced Mary Berry welling up, all to the tune of Dean Martin’s ‘Memories Are Made Of This’.

Following a clip of some of the best bits from the series over the last seven years, including Mary’s emotional reaction to Nadiya Hussain’s win last year, the camera panned down to a table, laid with a gingham cloth, and four cakes, spelling out, ‘Thank You And Goodbye’, each with a picture of the show’s star judges and presenters.