'Great British Bake Off' Ditches Innuendos For Noel Fielding's 'Modern' And 'Surreal' Humour

Channel 4 has made a bold choice with its upcoming ‘Great British Bake Off’ reboot, ridding the show of the innuendos it became famous for during its tenure on the BBC. Instead, the network’s boss Jay Hunt has said that the show is taking a more “modern” approach to its humour, more fitting of its new home.

Channel 4 ﻿The new 'Bake Off' team

Speaking about the forthcoming series, she explained: “This is ‘Bake Off’ but with an extraordinary, high calibre of contributors and it’s got a slight Channel 4 feel to it. “We’ve got a new tone to it, it’s got a new comic riff to it. I think that feels modern and future facing. So it’s a show that a lot of people love, but with a slight Channel 4 spin which is exactly what I hoped it would be.” Meanwhile, an insider added to Radio Times that in the absence of Mel and Sue, new presenter Noel Fielding is bringing something new to the table.

Stuart C. Wilson via Getty Images Mel and Sue's innuendos were a huge draw for many 'Bake Off' fans

Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images Time will tell whether Noel's signature humour is as effective as Mel and Sue's

Instead, they’re extending each episode by 15 minutes, meaning viewers won’t lose out when it begins airing with adverts, having previously been on the ad-free BBC. Channel 4 has also repeatedly been forced to speak out over reports that the new team, consisting of presenters Sandi and Noel as well as baking judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, aren’t getting along behind the scenes. A spokesperson said last month: “The ‘Great British Bake Off’ team get on brilliantly and together have all the ingredients for a show-stopping series.”