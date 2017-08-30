‘Great British Bake Off’ made its Channel 4 debut on Tuesday (29 August) night and the broadcaster’s bosses are pretty pleased with the amount of viewers who tuned in.

Figures released on Wednesday (30 August) reveal that an average of 6.5 million saw the series opener, while at its peak point, 7.7 million were watching.

Channel 4 The new team settled in well

Last year’s BBC launch achieved an average of 10.4 million, but the number is nonetheless impressive for Channel 4.

The performance means the show is the channel’s best-performing show since they aired the Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony in 2012.

It’s also double the number achieved by their second biggest programme of 2017, ‘Diana: In Her Own Words’, which pulled in 3.5 million.

The channel’s Chief Creative Officer, Jay Hunt, has shared her delight at the news, stating: “The Great British Bake Off’s audience last night proves it’s still one of the country’s favourite shows.

Channel 4 The judges and presenters with this year's bakers

“I am delighted millions watched the new team put 12 magnificent bakers through their paces.

“It’s the largest share of young audiences we’ve had for a show for over a decade.”

Jay previously spoke frankly about her hopes for the programme at the Edinburgh TV Festival, stating that the show would need three million people watching “to break even”.