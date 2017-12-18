'Great British Bake Off' Gang Celebrate Christmas A Week Early And Quite Frankly, We're Jealous

Work Christmas lunches can be a bit of a drag - there’s always one person who gets that little bit too drunk, or a fall out when it comes to splitting the bill.
But things looked to be very different as the stars of ‘The Great British Bake Off’ held their festive get together on Sunday (17 December).
Prue Leith shared a snap of them all gathered round the table after she, Noel Fielding and Paul Hollywood all piled over to Sandi Toksvig’s place.
After months of watching other people be judged by Paul and Prue, Sandi bravely took on the challenge of cooking a Christmas meal for the foodies.
It looked like it went well though, as Prue described her roast duck as “mean”.
However, it remains unclear as to whether she received a famous Hollywood handshake.
The “gang of four” will be back on screen this Christmas with two festive specials of ‘Bake Off’.
The episodes will see eight former contestants return to the tent to cook up some Yuletide treats and be crowned Christmas Star Baker.
Among those returning are series seven fan favourites Val Stones and Selasi Gbormittah and series six’s Paul Jagger, who viewers will remember for his seriously impressive ‘bread lion’, which Paul Hollywood described as “one of the best things I’ve seen in bread… ever.”
The ‘Bake Off’ specials air on Christmas Day at 7.40pm and New Year’s Day at 9pm on Channel 4.