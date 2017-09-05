We may only be in week two of the new series of ‘The Great British Bake Off’ but already it is looking like Stephen could have it in the bag (or should that be tin?).

Fresh from being crowned the first Star Baker of the Channel 4 era, the marketing excec was keen to impress once again as the contestants tackled Biscuit Week.

After the remaining 11 contestants were set another tricky Showstopper Challenge, which involved them baking a game with at least eight elements and a size of at least 40cm (oh, and you had to be able to actually play it), this is what Stephen came up with:

This biscuit chessboard is food pawn at its finest... #GBBO pic.twitter.com/zWohqenlI0 — Channel 4 (@Channel4) September 5, 2017

Yes, that really is fully playable checkerboard, complete with chess pieces. Pretty impressive, huh?

And while it was enough to secure him the title of Star Baker for the second week running, it was two other women in the tent that really stole the show - we’re talking about Flo and Prue.

Contestant Flo cemented herself as this year’s Val when viewers were given an insight into her personal life.

“At 71, Flo and all her girlfriends still meet up for a few cocktails,” Noel Fielding said on the voiceover.

Cut to footage of Flo and her fabulous posse of pals dancing around in a bar to Meghan Trainor’s ‘All About The Bass’.

Incredible. And it wasn’t just us who thought so:

Flo and her friends dancing to All About That Bass is already an iconic TV moment of 2017 #GBBO — Ryan JL (@RyanJL) September 5, 2017

I want to be Flo when I am 71. Who doesn't want to be? #GBBO pic.twitter.com/2G3JNHPaFN — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) September 5, 2017

When you couldn't love Flo anymore she goes and busts out All About That Bass. What a legend!! #GBBO — Luke Kempner (@LukeKempner) September 5, 2017

FLO I WANNA BE IN UR GANG #gbbo — Lily (@lilydoughball) September 5, 2017

I'm need to have a retirement like #GBBO's Flo - all cocktails, dancing and bass! pic.twitter.com/6BqCeaoae6 — Lisa Doherty (@terriersocial) September 5, 2017

No offence to Channel 4 but if they've teased us with Flo and her pals dancing only for her to get packed off home I'll be pissed off. #GBBO — Silly Old Daniel (@sillyolddaniel) September 5, 2017

Judge Prue Leith was also still proving that she is more than a match for predecessor Mary Berry, as she continued to get saucy with the bakers.

And her line of the night? Well...

"I think the most impressive thing is your compass..." just me? #bakeoffinnuendo #gbbo — kate goodacre (@not_catherine) September 5, 2017

Although she wasn’t the only one throwing around the innuendo:

Whether it’s soft or hard, squeeze with caution. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/d5WALcsyiG — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 5, 2017

It wasn’t all fun and games though, as the tent said goodbye to another baker.

Tonight, the axe fell on Chris and his jazzy shirts after a less than impressive performance in the Signature, Technical and Showstopper rounds.

We're sad to say goodbye to Chris, his bakes and his wonderful shirts. #GBBO #BiscuitWeek pic.twitter.com/8WzN6npvTf — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 5, 2017

At least it wasn’t Flo, eh?

‘The Great British Bake Off’ continues next Tuesday at 8pm on Channel 4 with Bun Week.

