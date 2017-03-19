All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    19/03/2017 08:49 GMT

    'Great British Bake Off': Dawn French And Jennifer Saunders 'Turned Down Seven-Figure Sum' To Host

    'The impression was that actually, no amount would have been enough.'

    Comedy duo Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders reportedly turned down a hefty offer to take on presenting duties on the new series of ‘Great British Bake Off’, which will make its Channel 4 debut later this year.

    According to the Mail On Sunday, the pair were offered as much as £2.5 million to front the new series of the baking show, but an insider has claimed they turned it down flat, suggesting no amount of money would have changed their minds.

    A source said: They were the top of the list to replace Mel and Sue. They absolutely would have brought in the viewers but it wasn’t to be.

    “An offer was put in – a pretty high offer at that – but it wasn’t enough. The impression was that actually, no amount would have been enough.”

    Mark Milan via Getty Images
    ﻿Jennifer Saunders and Dawn French

    In October last year, Jennifer blasted reports that she and Dawn were being “lined up” for the new series as “absolute bollocks”.

    Similarly, weeks later Dawn said that she was “absolutely not” taking on the job, but did say she expected the show would do well in its new home.

    Instead, bosses went with the rather unlikely partnership of Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding to replace Mel and Sue, who stepped down as presenters of ‘Bake Off’ shortly after Love Productions sold the show to Channel 4.

    Barcroft Media via Getty Images
    ﻿Sandi Toksvig

    Sandi and Noel will be joined by returning judge Paul Hollywood on the new series, who has made the jump from the BBC, while Mary Berry will be replaced by cooking expert Prue Leith.

    Jeff Spicer via Getty Images
    Noel Fielding

    While Prue and Sandi had both been previously rumoured for the show, Noel’s appointment as co-presenter came as a shock to ‘Bake Off’ fans.

    While some have debated how he’ll fit into the beloved show, we’ll have to wait until the new series launches on Channel 4 later this year to see what he brings to the table.

    READ MORE:

    12 Most Controversial 'Great British Bake Off' Moments
    MORE:uktvuktvrealitygreat british bake offMel and Suejennifer saundersNoel FieldingSandi Toksvigdawn french

    Conversations