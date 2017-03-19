Mark Milan via Getty Images ﻿Jennifer Saunders and Dawn French

In October last year, Jennifer blasted reports that she and Dawn were being “lined up” for the new series as “absolute bollocks”. Similarly, weeks later Dawn said that she was “absolutely not” taking on the job, but did say she expected the show would do well in its new home. Instead, bosses went with the rather unlikely partnership of Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding to replace Mel and Sue, who stepped down as presenters of ‘Bake Off’ shortly after Love Productions sold the show to Channel 4.

Barcroft Media via Getty Images ﻿Sandi Toksvig

Sandi and Noel will be joined by returning judge Paul Hollywood on the new series, who has made the jump from the BBC, while Mary Berry will be replaced by cooking expert Prue Leith.

Jeff Spicer via Getty Images Noel Fielding

While Prue and Sandi had both been previously rumoured for the show, Noel’s appointment as co-presenter came as a shock to ‘Bake Off’ fans. While some have debated how he’ll fit into the beloved show, we’ll have to wait until the new series launches on Channel 4 later this year to see what he brings to the table.