    • ENTERTAINMENT
    20/09/2017 13:24 BST

    ‘The Great British Bake Off’ History Segment Has Finally Returned But Didn’t Go Down Well With Everyone

    It was all a bit Brexit.

    Ever since ‘The Great British Bake Off’ moved to Channel 4, one familiar feature of the show mysteriously disappeared - or so we thought, until the latest episode aired on Tuesday night.

    Channel 4
    Noel and his stroopwafel.

    We’re talking about the history bit, which saw host Noel Fielding popping off to Gouda in Holland to learn all about the fabulously named stroopwafel.

    Despite being a delicious caramel-based wafer, the segment itself was distinctly Marmite for ‘Bake Off’ viewers...

    But others welcomed a spot of education in the mix...

    It was one of Bake Off’s trickiest ever weeks, with the bakers getting to grips (or not) with caramel.

    Not a single baker managed to nail the technical challenge (producing the aforementioned stroopwafel), and even some of the early favourites came unstuck with the sticky stuff.

    ‘The Great British Bake Off’ continues every Tuesday at 8pm on Channel 4.

