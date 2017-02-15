Restaurateur, food columnist and TV personality Prue Leith has confirmed that she’s in talks to replace Mary Berry on the ‘Great British Bake Off’.

Earlier this week, reports named Prue as a potential candidate to join Paul Hollywood on the new series of ‘Bake Off’, set to debut later this year.

She has now confirmed that she’s had “lots of meetings” with Channel 4 bosses about landing the gig, but insists that while she’s “certainly one of the runners”, the deal is far from done.