Former ‘Great British Bake Off’ winner Nadiya Hussain has revealed she worries for the show when it moves to Channel 4.
Last year, ‘Bake Off’ dominated the headlines when it was announced that it would be making the jump from the BBC, losing its presenters, Mel and Sue, and judge Mary Berry along the way.
With only Paul Hollywood sticking with the show, Nadiya is concerned ‘Bake Off’ may go the same way as ‘Top Gear’, when Chris Evans took over from Jeremy Clarkson last year.
She told The Mirror: “It certainly won’t be the same ‘Bake Off’, it’s going to change the whole ‘Bake Off’ that we know, that I know.
“The one problem with humans is that we don’t like change and the second you change something that we love people freak out a little bit. I think Brexit got less coverage!
“They are going to change the format to get adverts in between, but I still love ‘Bake Off’ and I will still watch ‘Bake Off’ when it’s on Channel 4. I might just watch the first series just to criticise a little bit. We just don’t want a repetition of ‘Top Gear’ do we?”
Departing judge Mary Berry revealed back in September that she expected ‘Bake Off’ to be a “different” show in its new home, adding: “I’m sure [it will be] very successful. And Paul will carry them through.”
‘Bake Off’ is expected to begin airing on Channel 4 later this year, with a celebrity special in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.