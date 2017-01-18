Former ‘Great British Bake Off’ winner Nadiya Hussain has revealed she worries for the show when it moves to Channel 4.

Last year, ‘Bake Off’ dominated the headlines when it was announced that it would be making the jump from the BBC, losing its presenters, Mel and Sue, and judge Mary Berry along the way.

With only Paul Hollywood sticking with the show, Nadiya is concerned ‘Bake Off’ may go the same way as ‘Top Gear’, when Chris Evans took over from Jeremy Clarkson last year.