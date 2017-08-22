The new series of ‘Great British Bake Off’ is finally here, but despite being one of the stars of the revamped show, Prue Leith has admitted she hasn’t seen any of it. The TV chef, restaurateur and author made the claim at the official launch of the eighth series of the show - the first on Channel 4 - from the HQ of its new home.

“If you’d asked me if I’d seen much of the show, the answer would be no,” she admits. And the reason? “Because I really can’t bear to watch myself and I know [new presenter] Sandi [Toksvig] is exactly the same. “I’m sure Sandi does it because she’s just too busy or hasn’t got time. But I don’t watch myself on television because I’m so bloody vain. “I can’t bear it. I kept thinking ’why is the camera man going up the back?’”

But after catching a glimpse of the first episode at the press launch, Prue admits she might have has a change of heart. She says: “Actually for the first time watching it just now, we all went quiet and got completely hooked. So I think I’m going to watch Bake Off (laughs).” She won’t be the only one. ‘The Great British Bake Off’ airs every Tuesday at 8pm on Channel 4.