Channel 4 have revealed the first official picture of the new ‘Great British Bake Off’ team, ahead of their first series of the show.
Paul Hollywood will be joined by fellow judge Prue Leith, along with presenters Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding, when the show returns this year and the new photo shows them all posing with cakes.
And while we know it’s not fair to pick favourites, can we all just take a second to appreciate how spectacularly shiny Noel’s hair is?
Many fans were left surprised when the ‘Mighty Boosh’ comedian was announced as one of Mel and Sue’s successors for the programme, and he was the only new addition who had not been previously linked with the show.
The team may not have been Channel 4’s first picks though, as Gordon Ramsay recently revealed that he turned the programme down.
“They did ask me for ‘Bake Off’ anyway,” he said. “I’m not very good at sloppy seconds.
“I don’t want to be the male version of Mary Berry. I’m 30 years younger and more wrinkly than her anyway.”