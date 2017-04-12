‘Great British Bake Off’ star Ruby Tandoh has publicly turned down the chance to talk about the show on ‘Good Morning Britain’, claiming she wouldn’t want to be interviewed by Piers Morgan. Earlier this week, a ‘GMB’ producer reached out to Ruby on Twitter, asking if she’d be willing to come on the ITV daytime show to talk about ‘Bake Off’.

Twitter/Ruby Tandoh ﻿Ruby Tandoh

However, Ruby didn’t mince her words when it came to refusing the offer, telling the producer: “I know it’s just your job so no hard feelings, but Piers Morgan is a sentient ham and frankly I’d rather die.”

@Char_Peake hi charlotte, i know it's just your job so no hard feelings, but piers morgan is a sentient ham and frankly i'd rather die — Ruby Tandoh (@rubytandoh) April 11, 2017

not today satan — Ruby Tandoh (@rubytandoh) April 11, 2017

The producer did then point out that Piers is currently on break for Easter, adding: “Even if he was [on the show], sometimes the best debates are with people you disagree with.”

@rubytandoh Ok that's a shame. Piers isn't on tomorrow. And even if he was, sometimes the best debates are with people you disagree with 😀 — Charlotte P Sexton (@Char_Peake) April 11, 2017

omg go home the lot of you. if you think what i said about piers morgan was savage, wait til you hear what i've got to say about your mum — Ruby Tandoh (@rubytandoh) April 11, 2017

Todd Williamson via Getty Images Piers Morgan

Ruby isn’t the first guest Piers has cost ‘Good Morning Britain’, with ‘T2 Trainspotting’ star Ewan McGregor pulling out of a planned interview at the eleventh hour, following the controversial TV presenter’s comments about the women’s march in protest of Donald Trump’s inauguration earlier this year.