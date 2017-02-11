All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    11/02/2017 09:40 GMT

    Sue Perkins Jokes Paul Hollywood ‘Won’t Return My Calls’ During ‘The Last Leg’ Appearance

    Channel 4 are yet to announce replacements for Bake Off's three departing stars.

    Sue Perkins was back on our screens on Friday (10 February) night thanks to appearance on ‘The Last Leg’, where she couldn’t resist a cheeky joke about Paul Hollywood.

    Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past six months then you’ll probably know that Sue, Mel Giedroyc and Mary Berry decided to step down from their ‘Great British Bake Off’ roles when the show was bought by Channel 4, while Paul has opted to stay.

    Karwai Tang via Getty Images
    Ah, the glory days 

    Following this there have been many claims about what’s going to happen next and in her typically brilliant way, Sue poked fun at the whole thing when host Adam Hills asked her if she had any experiences of “fake news”.

    “Erm, a little bit yeah,” she said. “Last October there was this fake news story that ‘Bake Off’ had been sold - and Paul believed it! Duhhh, Paul! He won’t return my calls.”

    Thankfully Sue was just kidding, and all three of the ex-’GBBO’ stars have insisted on numerous occasions that there’s no hard feelings.

    Ian West/PA Archive
    Sue Perkins 

    Speaking at the recent National Television Awards, where she won the Best Judge accolade, Mary wished Paul all the best, revealing that she’ll definitely be tuning in when the series returns.

    Meanwhile, it’s been reported that Mary, and Mel and Sue could be joining forces for a brand new BBC show.

