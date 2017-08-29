Edd Kimber (winner, 2010)

Fresh from being crowned the winner of the first ever ‘Bake Off’, Ed quit his day job as a debt collector for Yorkshire Bank (which he hated) to follow his baking dream with a job in Raymond Blanc’s restaurant Le Manoir as a pastry chef (what else?). He’s gone on to carve himself a career as a food writer with articles appearing in BBC Good Food magazine and on his blog theboywhobakes.co.uk. In 2011 he published his first cookbook, ran a pop-up bakery in Fortnum & Mason and is also the resident baker on ‘The Alan Titchmarsh Show’. “Bake Off changed [my life] in the most amazing way. It allowed me to follow my passion and fulfil my dreams in a way I never imagined,” he said recently.