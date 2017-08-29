‘The Great British Bake Off’ finally returned to our screens on Tuesday night, and after months of speculating, viewers finally had their say on the show following its move to Channel 4.
As well as its new home, the eighth series of the baking competition also features a brand new presenting and judging line-up, and dubious viewers had plenty to say about the opening episode, even before the new series had kicked off.
Following the departure of presenters Mel and Sue and ‘Bake Off’ matriarch Mary Berry last year, many fans declared they were going to boycott the show altogether, seemingly unable to deal with a raft of new faces being brought in to replace the original line-up.
Just minutes into the first episode airing, some people had already made up their minds...
But it didn’t take long for most people to warm to the new series...
Presenting duo Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding generated the biggest reactions across social media. Not everyone was a fan...
But there was plenty of love too (especially for Noel)...
But less for the ads...
What did you think? Let us know by leaving a comment below...