The future of ‘The Great Pottery Throw Down’ looks to be in doubt, and it’s all because of The Great British Bake Off’s move to Channel 4.

The pottery competition, which concluded its second run on Thursday (23 March) has proved to be a surprise hit for the BBC, and was made by the same people behind ‘Bake Off’.

However, relations between Love Productions and the BBC are said to have soured since the production company sold the rights to air the next three series of ‘Bake Off’ to Channel 4 in a £75 million deal.