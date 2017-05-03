Greens Accuse Government Of 'Not Caring' About Air Pollution As Public Transport Costs Soar

Public transport prices have soared while the cost of travelling by car has dropped dramatically over the last four decades, new figures have revealed.

Government statistics published in response to a written question by Green Party co-leader Caroline Lucas show the cost of motoring, including purchasing a vehicle, has fallen by 20% since 1980, while rail fares have risen by 63% and bus and coach fares are up by 64%.

The Green Party is now calling for an emergency intervention into the ‘air pollution crisis’ and has accused the government of failing to take the problem seriously.

Lucas’s leadership colleague Jonathan Bartley will address a school assembly in Streatham, south London, on Wednesday morning and will call on Theresa May to take action on the UK’s filthy air, which is linked to about 40,000 deaths each year.