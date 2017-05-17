A huge swarm of bees hit part of London during rush hour, shocking onlookers who were forced to duck for cover. People were stopped in their tracks and traffic slowed as the swarm filled the air on Greenwich Church Street, close to the famous Greenwich market, in south-east London on Tuesday evening. Videos shared on social media show people stopping to watch the scene in front of them, while others ducked to avoid the insects.

An enormous swarm of bee's are currently passing through Greenwich town 🐝🐝🐝🐝 #bees #Greenwich pic.twitter.com/RRp5MnyLaf — Beadoir (@BeadoirLondon) May 16, 2017

Greenwich Town is all a buzz ! Bee swarm currently passing through horrifying people 😄🐝 #savethebees #bees #beeswarm pic.twitter.com/M8ydVvm9ds — Beadoir (@BeadoirLondon) May 16, 2017

Abigail Hering, who runs the nearby Beadoir jewellery shop, posted footage of the spectacle on Twitter, describing it as “absolutely crazy”. She told the Press Association she could initially hear an “underlying hum”, adding: “It was just literally swarming, above the cars around the one way system.” The buzzing swarm was there for at least an hour and people’s reactions ranged from laughs to screams, Hering said. She added: “When I left work, I went to walk towards my car, they were on the traffic lights. Millions of them on the traffic lights. And then at that point they’d come lower so they were actually buzzing around the people. “And while I was videoing them I looked down and I could see literally the front of me covered in bees. They were on me. They were on everybody. They were in your hair, on your top.” Hering said onlookers seemed shocked at the “hideous” sight, but she added: “It was quite exciting really.”

She said a beekeeper arrived and joked: “It’s quite ironic that my shop’s called the Beadoir.” TFL Traffic News posted a photograph of bees resting on traffic lights, and wrote: “Greenwich #Beetime The pedestrian crossing on Greenwich one way system is partially obstructed by bees. Please approach with caution.” People continued to look on as a beekeeper launched an operation to remove the swarm from the traffic lights. Phil Clarkson and his wife Tracey stood guard as the bees gathered around a mobile hive perched on top of their vehicle. A local hairdresser raised the alarm shortly after 5pm when she spotted the bees near the Old Royal Naval College.

PA Wire/PA Images The bees were safely removed without anyone getting stung

PA Wire/PA Images Beekeeper Phil Clarkson uses a portable hive to capture the swarm of bees