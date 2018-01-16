Business Secretary Greg Clark has demanded the Insolvency Service fast-track the investigation into the role Carillion directors played in the mega-contractor’s collapse.

The minister has written to the regulator and called on Official Receiver investigators to broaden their probe to include former directors.

Carillion, which had public sector contracts worth £1.7bn, went into liquidation on Monday.

Clark’s letter comes after it emerged the firm’s former director Richard Howson is still receiving a hefty £600,000 payout despite Carillion’s finances spiralling out of control on his watch.

He said: “It is important we quickly get the full picture of the events which caused Carillion to enter liquidation, which is why I have asked the Insolvency Service to fast-track and broaden the scope of the Official Receiver’s investigation.

“In particular, I have asked that the investigation looks not only at the conduct of the directors at the point of its insolvency, but also of any individuals who were previously directors. Any evidence of misconduct will be taken very seriously.”

Howson pocketed £1.5 million in salary, bonuses and pension payments during 2016 and, as part of his departure deal,Carillion agreed to keep paying him a £660,000 salary and £28,000 in benefits until October.