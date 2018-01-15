Jeremy Corbyn: Carillion Collapse Is 'Watershed Moment' That Should End 'Rip-Off Privatisation'

Jeremy Corbyn branded the collapse of HS2 contractor Carillion a “watershed moment” for the UK as MPs savaged huge salaries handed to the top execs who presided over its failure. The Labour leader said Corbyn said the fall of the mega-contractor was symptomatic of a failing “outsource-first dogma” as he linked the news to the ailing Virgin East Coast rail franchise deal and PFI deals with the NHS. Outsourcing and construction giant Carillion - which employs 20,000 British people - went into liquidation after issuing a major profits warning last year. It has public sector or public/private partnership contracts worth a staggering £1.7bn and ministers were so worried about the implications an emergency a COBRA meeting was called on Monday to discuss the crisis. The group’s massive portfolio included providing school dinners, cleaning and catering at NHS hospitals, building HS2 and maintaining 50,000 army base homes for the Ministry of Defence, but it had been struggling under £900m of debt and a £587m pension deficit. Cabinet Office minister David Lidington said the Government refused a last-ditch plea for £20m bail-out for the firm so “shareholders and lenders bear the brunt”, rather than taxpayers. And in the House of Commons, Labour MPs put the PM’s spokesman under intense pressure to act after it emerged top execs who presided over the firm’s failure trousered huge pay-offs.

Liquidator confirms no one has been dismissed from Carillion. “Everyone is still on the payroll”. Including, it would appear, former CEO Richard Howson. Howson left last year but company is still paying his salary (£660,000) and benefits (£28,000) until October. — Joel Hills (@ITVJoel) January 15, 2018

Richard Howson - Group Chief Executive of #Carillion up to last year saw his income grow from £1.0m to £1.5m in just 2 years while the company was falling apart.

Time for boardroom salary limitation genuinely aligned with company long term performance. pic.twitter.com/oYX5Xs2RVK — Matt Thomas (@Trickyjabs) January 15, 2018

In a special video released by Corbyn on Monday night, echoed their concerns. He said: “In the wake of the collapse of the contractor Carillion, it is time to put an end to the rip-off privatisation policies that have done serious damage to our public services and fleeced the public of billions of pounds. “This is a watershed moment. Across the public sector, the outsource-first dogma has wreaked havoc. Often it is the same companies that have gone from service to service, creaming off profits and failing to deliver the quality of service our people deserve. “The evidence is clear and it is everywhere.” He also linked the NHS winter crisis to private sector outsourcing of health services, adding: “It’s time we took back control. We not only need to guarantee the public sector takes over the work Carillion was contracted to do – but go much further and end contracts where costs spiral, profits soar and services are hollowed out.”

PA Archive/PA Images David Lidington in the House of Commons

Lidington told MPs that the role of the company’s former and current directors in Carillion’s collapse will be investigated by the Official Receiver, and they could face “severe penalties”. It comes amid growing anger at bumper payouts received by the firm’s former chief executive Richard Howson. He pocketed £1.5m in salary, bonuses and pension payments during 2016 and, as part of his departure deal,Carillion agreed to keep paying him a £660,000 salary and £28,000 in benefits until October. Former finance chief Zafar Khan, who left Carillion in September, will receive £425,000 in base salary for 12 months. Interim chief executive Keith Cochrane will be paid his £750,000 salary until July, despite leaving the company in February. Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable said that the former chief executive “still being paid his salary, plus perks and bonuses” is a “reward for failure that has to be looked into”. The chair of the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee, Labour MP Rachel Reeves said the huge salary payments should stop “as of today”. She said that despite Carillion’s towering debts “year after year after year, they paid dividends out to their shareholders.”

Rachel Reeves chair of the Business Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee Rachel Reeves, chair of the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee