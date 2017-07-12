Grenfell Tower Fire: Brexit Delayed Review Of Safety Regulation, Labour MP Suggests

Civil servants were too busy with Brexit to carry out a review into building safety regulation, it was claimed as the fallout from Grenfell Tower continued today.

The extraordinary allegation came from former shadow housing minister Ruth Cadbury in Parliament as she called for answers on how the EU divorce proceedings could be impacting on vital work to improve fire safety.

Ministers have faced intense scrutiny over a promised review - ordered by a coroner in the wake of the fatal Lakanal House fire in 2009 - as questions swirled over how the Grenfell Tower blaze could have been avoided.

The west London disaster has killed at least 80 people.