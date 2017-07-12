Grenfell Residents Express Anger And Frustration During Public Meeting With Authorities

Frustrated and angry Grenfell residents have heckled officials at a public meeting four weeks after the blaze, with shouts of “murder” underlining the damning criticism being aimed at authorities.

What started off as a relatively calm meeting on Wednesday night, held just metres from the Lancaster West Estate in St Clement’s Church, West Kensington, soon descended into chaos as the new leader of Kensington and Chelsea Council addressed the audience.

A panel including representatives from the council, police and health bodies were answering questions in the aftermath of the inferno that claimed the lives of at least 80 people.

Elizabeth Campbell, the Conservative council leader, who earlier today admitted that she had never stepped foot inside a high-rise block, caused frustration as her softly spoken voice was not carrying around the room, leaving many in the dark as to what she was saying in response to people’s questions.

For those who could just about make out her words, she began by apologising for the “completely inadequate” council response to the fire.

As she attempted to address the audience, she was met with complaints of “we can’t hear a word you’re saying”. Zeyad Cred, who has been working with the relief effort since the morning of the fire, was among the residents that accused the local authority of not listening to them enough. He said:

“You guys need to tell us the plan and start listening. If this happened in your private accommodation or block of flats that you lived in, what would your neighbours need? You guys are human beings, you’re not aliens... Stop asking what we need, it’s common sense what we need.”

Many members of the audience yelled at the panel, accusing them of not answering any questions.