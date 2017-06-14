Prime Minister Theresa May said there will be a “proper investigation” following the Grenfell Tower fire, adding: “If there are any lessons to be learned they will be, and action will be taken.”

It follows policing and fire minister Nick Hurd announcing checks are to be carried out on tower blocks going through similar refurbishment to Grenfell Tower.

With the Government facing huge criticism over failing to update fire regulations, the May moved to provide reassurance in the wake of the blaze at the west London tower block.

Twelve 12 people are so far confirmed to have died with the death toll expected to rise.

Angry residents have blamed recent construction work on Grenfell Tower for the “unprecedented” fire.

Locals claim new cladding installed on the 24-storey “death trap” property just a few months ago could be behind the speed at which the fire ripped through the building.

A lack of fire alarms, sprinklers and exit points also contributed to the fatalities, distraught residents told HuffPost UK on Wednesday. The blaze broke out in the 1974-built, home to hundreds of people, shortly after 1am.

Speaking from Downing Street, the Prime Minister said:

“There are people tonight who have no home to go to, they have lost absolutely everything, so our focus must be on support to them. “In due course, when the scene is secure, when it’s possible to identify the cause of this fire, then of course there will be proper investigation and if there are any lessons to be learnt they will be, and action will be taken.”

Hurd said: