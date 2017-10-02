A chemist believes his experiment could explain why cladding on high rise towers was found to be a fire risk after the Grenfell blaze, despite having been previously deemed safe.

Professor Laurence Harwood found that aluminium cladding panels, heated to more than 300 C, would ignite simply from having water sprayed on to it.

The insulating foam underneath such panels could absorb water over time, meaning the fire risk of cladding could grow after they were installed, he said.

Prof Harwood added this could explain why cladding removed from buildings after the Grenfell fire failed flammability testing but the individual parts were deemed safe by their manufacturers.