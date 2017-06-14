There are a “number of fatalities” following a fire at a block of flats in west London.

More than 200 firefighters have been tackling a massive blaze at 27-storey Grenfell Tower,on the Lancaster West Estate, north Kensington.

London Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton said that there had been a “number of fatalities”, while 50 people have been taken to hospital.

There have also been reports of people being trapped in the building.

Police said a “number of people are being treated for a range of injuries”, including two for smoke inhalation, as pictures from the scene showed flames engulfing most of the block.

As firefighters managed to get the blaze under control, the BBC reported “a significant number of people” were unaccounted for.