Metropolitan Police/PA Mary Mendy and her daughter Khadija Saye both died in the Grenfell Tower fire. The pair are pictured at Saye's holy communion.

A woman who lost two family members in the Grenfell Tower fire has described the situation half a year on as a nightmare which “seems to be getting darker every day”. Clarrie Mendy, whose cousin Mary Mendy and her daughter Khadija Saye died in the fire, said there would be no Christmas this year for Mary’s sister Betty, her five children and seven grandchildren, without the pair around the table. The mother and daughter, who lived together on the 20th floor of the North Kensington high-rise, were “inseparable” and “lived for each other” and their family, she said ahead of the six-month anniversary of their deaths. She told the Press Association: “It’s just a nightmare, and it seems to be getting darker every day (rather than) brighter every day. “I don’t know any bereaved family that’s been able to get on with their life – they never will, never.”

PA Wire/PA Images Clarrie Mendy said the Grenfell Tower fire is a nightmare that's 'getting darker every day'

The 58-year-old said her birthday, a few weeks after the fire, was not celebrated, adding: “There’s no Christmas this year either, how can one celebrate when this atmosphere prevails? “I really hope that people remember bereaved families, survivors and the local community who are still suffering from the effects of the fire this Christmas. “Because when Christmas comes and tables and chairs are empty, no present, no card, no phone call – let’s pray for those families on Christmas Day, and let’s remember them. “Especially, again, the ones that haven’t had closure. Some people haven’t even had the burials yet.” She added: “One of the hardest things for me was… you know you get invitations to an engagement party, a Christmas party, a birthday party… when you start getting invitations to burials… I pray to god that never happens to you.” One of the most painful days of her life was when she was asked to pray at a memorial service for a family of six who died in the fire, she added. Mendy, from Belsize Park, north London, said she had been offered counselling but was getting by without.

May you rest in peace Khadija Saye. God bless your beautiful soul. My heart breaks today. I mourn the tragic loss of a wonderful young woman pic.twitter.com/KdIPs34FvA — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) June 16, 2017