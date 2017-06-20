Authorities have denied allegations that Grenfell Tower fire victims, who don’t want to be re-housed in other high rises or far out of London, face being deemed “intentionally homeless”.

The allegation was made by a local councillor in an email to MP David Lammy, which HuffPost UK has seen.

It suggests survivors of the blaze are being offered places as far away as Preston and those who refuse are threatened with being put at the bottom of the housing list because “they are making themselves voluntarily homeless”.

The councillor called it “spreadsheet decision-making at its most inhuman”.

Concern is growing where those made homeless by the fire will ultimately be able to live but a spokesman for the Grenfell Action Response Team called the email “simply not true”.

As the confirmed death toll rises to 79, the email also said part of the reason it was so hard to confirm the numbers who had died was residents had been subletting their flats.

The councillor called this “a direct function of housing crisis,” adding: “This is why the death toll is unknown. Nobody even knows their names.”