Stefan Wermuth / Reuters Police have revealed they may consider individual manslaughter charges in Grenfell Tower blaze probe

A police probe into the Grenfell Tower fire may consider individual as well as corporate manslaughter charges, Scotland Yard has confirmed. Detectives also revealed on Tuesday that they are investigating eight cases of fraud involving people who claimed money following the blaze on June 14, along with four possible thefts from flats on the lower levels of the Tower. The development was considered “very positive” by the Justice 4 Grenfell group but its co-ordinator expressed disappointment to HuffPost UK that police had further suggested today that the death toll may yet fall below their previous estimate of 80.

PA Wire/PA Images Metropolitan Police Commander Stuart Cundy speaks outside the west London tower earlier this year

The earlier estimate of around 80 was met with “cynicism” by survivors in July. They feared as many as 150 people had died in the tragedy. Metropolitan Police Commander Stuart Cundy said today that some 60 of the estimated 80 people killed had been formally identified, but the figure “may come down a little bit” due to the recoveries made from the tower, the number of identifications made and video evidence from the night, the BBC reported. Cundy said the progress made in recovering remains was “much higher” than he had expected three months ago. Detective Chief Inspector Matt Bonner said the investigation would deal with “whatever offences come to light”. He said: “The kind of stuff I would envisage we may come across would involve offences perhaps of fraud, misconduct offences, health and safety breaches, breaches of fire safety regulations, and of course offences of manslaughter, whether that be on a corporate or an individual level.” He warned this did not mean that investigators had already come across evidence suggesting culpability on these issues Cundy said it was “pretty unique” to have the public inquiry running alongside the criminal investigation, but promised: “If we identify something that’s an issue of public safety, regardless of any investigative concerns, we will share that with whoever is appropriate, and of course that will include the public inquiry.” One of the thefts being investigated was said to involve a “considerable” sum of money, police announced. Two of the eight people have been charged, one has been bailed, while the other allegations are still being looked into. Since the fire, the Tower, which has 106 flats across 24 floors, has been under 24-hour security. Yvette Williams, campaign co-ordinator of the Justice 4 Grenfell, said she would have expected police to have increased the the death toll, “just basically on the basis of the bereaved families... some still have no answers and their loved ones haven’t been identified”.

PA Wire/PA Images Yvette Williams, a coordinator for Justice 4 Grenfell, said the decision to consider charging individuals was 'very positive'

Williams added: “I think the number has always been greater (than what police have acknowledged). It is just a continuation of the narrative they’ve put out since the beginning.” She said based on the notices on the memorial wall, “there has got to be more than 60 (identified victims)”, and suggested that residents needed to get together and map out who was in each flat, and who was missing, something that was started in the days after the tragedy: “We need concrete evidence.” Williams greeted the news that police would consider charging individuals as “very positive” because corporate manslaughter “does not offer a custodial punishment”.