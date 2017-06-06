Grime Artist Chozen On How He Changed His Life

Ricardo Marinoni changed his circumstances by making changes in his life, and is calling on his community to do the same by voting.
The London-born rapper, aka Chozen, showed promise as a professional football player but was drawn to music from a young age.
It was the murder of a 15-year-old on the Clapham estate he grew up on that gave him the drive and determination to succeed.
“You’re not promised tomorrow so you’ve got to make the most of it.”
Chozen is the frontman of the eponymous collective, and has had successful live shows at Union Chapel, The Tabernacle and Wilton’s Music Hall.
Find out more about Chozen Official on its website, Twitter and Instagram.
SUBSCRIBE AND FOLLOW POLITICS
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to me each day. Newsletters may offer personalized content or advertisements. Learn more
This piece is part of a HuffPost UK video series exploring the role of grime music in the wake of the general election. We’re asking artists to come forward with their political views and discuss issues they believe are being unheard.