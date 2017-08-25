Meet GRRRL: The All-Female International Band Using Music To Create Change

Watching GRRRL’s powerful live performance on Wednesday night, you’d have no idea they’d only met six days before.

The seven-piece all-female band came together from the four corners of the world to perform at Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club in the heart of Soho for their first ever live gig.

The group is described as “a bespoke electronic music collaboration between independent, revolutionary women artists from around the world, coming together to tell their collective stories of life, conflict, inequality and change through music”.