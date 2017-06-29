Guy Flies From Newcastle To London Via Menorca Because It's Cheaper Than The Train

Newcastle - London Train🚈£78.50 Newcastle - Menorca🇪🇸🛫 £15.99 Menorca - London 🇬🇧🛫£10.99 Car hire🚘 £7.50 Sex on the beach cocktail 🍸£4 I can have a night on a Spanish island, hire a car, have a cocktail on the beach, fly back to London and still have £40 left over..... OR I could have sat on a train What would you have rather done? #virgintrains #thomascook @virgin @thomascookuk

A post shared by Joe Furness (@joethesailor) on Jun 23, 2017 at 1:52pm PDT