Fitness coach Karli Jaeckel was filming a workout video in her living room when her husband Jeff decided it’d be fun to do his own fitness moves in the background.
Unfortunately for him, his attempt at a photobomb backfired spectacularly.
When he tried to do a push-up off the kitchen counter with his legs balancing on the opposite counter, he slipped and came crashing to the ground.
Thankfully Jeff came away from the accident relatively unscathed.
An unsympathetic Karli decided to share footage of her husband’s epic fail on Instagram, where it’s been viewed more than 25,000 times.
She wrote: “When your husband attempts a sweet move to photobomb your workout video, and it totally backfires.”
Jeff has since posted a video on Karli’s Instagram page, letting people know he’s “doing ok”.
We don’t think he’ll be trying that again anytime soon.