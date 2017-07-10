Man Who Received Heart Transplant From Bride's Son Surprises Her At Wedding

A transplant recipient left a wedding party in tears after he surprised the mum of his heart donor on her wedding day. Jacob Kilby is alive thanks to receiving a heart transplant from Becky Turney’s son, Triston. Becky’s new husband, Kelly Turney, organised for Jacob to attend the ceremony so that Triston’s heart would be there on their big day.

The wedding was the first time Becky met Jacob and a photographer from Love Adventured was on hand to capture the whole thing. Writing on Facebook, the photographer said: “I knew about this surprise but nothing prepares you for the beauty of this moment. I met a man named Jacob Kilby yesterday who is alive because of a heart transplant received from this bride’s son, Triston. “Her son couldn’t be here for the wedding day but Becky’s groom, Kelly Turney, surprised her by flying Jacob up to Alaska to stand in as a groomsmen, carrying Triston’s heart.”

Kelly stopped the ceremony to introduce Jacob to Becky for the first time. “Everyone was so moved by this and I had to share this amazing story,” the photographer said. “I had the pleasure of hearing Jacob share his gratitude and plans for a heart-healthy life to Triston’s sister before the ceremony.”

Becky, her bridesmaids and the entire wedding party were brought to tears by Jacob’s appearance. An emotional photo from the day shows Becky listening to her son’s heart inside of Jacob. The photographer ended her post, which has been shared more than 58,000 times, with a tribute to Jacob’s kindness. “I am so blown away by his story and his amazing outlook on life,” she said. “You couldn’t ask for a better recipient to receive such a gift.”