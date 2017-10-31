Children In Need Left Behind As Councils Face 'Financial Brink'

Councils buckling under the strain of austerity are failing children in need, a survey of frontline politicians has revealed.

The National Children’s Bureau’s (NCB) poll of lead members for children’s services shows demand, including from youngsters “at considerable risk”, has steadily grown and cash-strapped local authorities no longer have the means to cope.

The new NCB study of councils’ lead members for children’s services found:

Over a third (36%) don’t have the money to help children in care

A majority - 66% - don’t have enough money to keep children’s centres or youth clubs open

One in four (41%) feel the council can no longer meet its statutory duty to every child

Nearly one in three (30%) lack the resources to support children with protection plans.

It comes after a Local Government Association study found councils had clocked up a £605m overspend last year, while the number of young people subject to child protection inquires had increased by 140% – to 170,000 – over the past decade.

More than 350 Sure Start centres have also closed their doors since 2010, with spending on the early years centres 47% less in real terms in 2015/16.

But the Government is under pressure to do more to protect frontline children’s services, after a Survation study last week found more than half (53%) of Tory councillors now oppose cutbacks.