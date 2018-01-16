Gym Buddies #15: Why You Shouldn't Waste Time In The Gym

Get this delivered to your inbox as part of our daily Gym Buddies newsletter.

If you’re anything like me, you’ll try to make your time at the gym as efficient as possible. Because the sooner you’re done, the sooner you can leave. This means having an exercise plan before you set foot on the gymfloor (read our guide here) and not wasting time with small talk around the water cooler.

Sounds easy enough, but what if you’re interrupted by someone trying to give unsolicited advice or, even worse, flirting while you look like a hot mess. We have real admiration for two women who came up with a hilarious plan to stop a man interrupting them when they were trying to exercise.

If you’re trying something new or are worried about your technique, it’s probably best to speak to a staff member or PT, rather than a fellow gymgoer. And make sure you make the most of that induction if you’re joining a new gym or see if you can have a refresher.

