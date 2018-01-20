Planking may be one of the most common exercises in the gym, but most of us have been doing them incorrectly. Of course, that doesn’t mean all the shaking on your elbows has been entirely in vain, but there are ways to adapt your technique to make sure you’re getting the best results.

If you’re anything like me, you probably believed the longer you can hold your plank the better, but it turns out that isn’t the case. Hurrah! We spoke to two fitness experts for top tips on how to perfect your plank and the optimum time to perform one. Read more here.

Also, it’s Friday, which means one thing: new music. This week’s we’ve asked Gary Williams, head trainer at UN1T studio, to add some more songs to our ‘Gym Buddies: Upbeat’ playlist. His high-tempo tracks will not only get you working up a sweat, but actually enjoying your workout.

My weekend workout plans include a lot of yoga, a spin class and a lot of dancing on Saturday night (fuelled by wine). Because life is about balance, right?