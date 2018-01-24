Get this delivered to your inbox as part of our daily Gym Buddies newsletter.

It’s safe to say most people hate burpees. And if you don’t know what they are, chances are you’ll hate them too. The full-body exercise, which is probably a key part of any given HIIT workout, will get your heart pumping and leave you drenched with sweat.

Personally, I kind of love burpees and I think you should, too. They’re super effective at burning calories, improving your fitness, and, what’s more, you don’t need any equipment. I always try to incorporate them into my gym sessions, although I do kind of look like a wet dog afterwards.

Whether you’re completely new to burpees or have been doing them for some time, our extensive guide explains common mistakes, dos and don’ts, as well as the different levels of intensity. If you’ve been doing them for some time, we dare you to try the ‘bastard burpee’.