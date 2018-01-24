Get this delivered to your inbox as part of our daily Gym Buddies newsletter.

Well done. You’ve made it this far. It hasn’t been easy to brave the elements and get to the gym this month, but whether you’ve been twice or twenty times, it all counts.

Three weeks in you may be frustrated to see few results, but rest assured: change takes time and every workout is one step closer to where you want to be.

If you want to make the most of your efforts, it’s important to think beyond your work out - looking at your lifestyle as a whole. A lot of people focus too much on what they do in the gym, when making sure you are well-fuelled and rested is also key.

In this week’s column, Paralympian Lauren Steadman explains why developing a healthy relationship with food and taking time to recover is just as important as breaking a sweat. As an athlete with a team of experts such as nutritionists and trainers by her side, her advice is golden.



In the past I’ve been guilty of using exercise to offset or justify an unhealthy lifestyle. Truth is, working out on little sleep or a hangover (more on that here) and rewarding yourself with a day of bingeing crappy foods isn’t the most effective way of reaching your goals.



Read more on making the most of your efforts, around the clock, below.