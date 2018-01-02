Gym Buddies #1: New Beginnings

Get this delivered to your inbox as part of our daily Gym Buddies newsletter.

I have mixed feelings about New Year’s Day. On one hand I hate the thought of having to get out of my PJs and start acting like a responsible adult again, but on the other today is about new beginnings and endless possibility for the year ahead.

This is why we’re launching Gym Buddies, a digital fitness community to help you achieve your goals, whatever they may be. We’ll be sending daily newsletters (sign up here) filled with motivation to help you stay on track, advice on how to make the most of your workout, explainers to decode the confusing terms you may hear in the gym, as well as interviews with movers and shakers in the industry.

We don’t believe in punishing yourself for your Christmas indulgence with unachievable New Year’s Resolutions (which you’ll probably break in a few weeks anyway), but setting realistic goals that we can build on as the year goes on.

So whether you hit the gym today, take a walk to blow away those Christmas cobwebs or simply have a think about what you’d like to work towards this year from the comfort of your sofa: make today count.