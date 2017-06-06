The decision not to destroy the animal has been “fully supported” by King’s family, the zoo said.

A number of concerned members of the public contacted the zoo enquiring about the tiger’s fate following Rosa King’s death last Monday.

A tiger who killed a keeper at Hamerton Zoo Park, in Cambridgeshire, will not be put down, bosses have confirmed.

An investigation is ongoing into the 34-year-old’s death, which was described as a “freak accident” by the zoo.

The park said on Monday: “After extensive consultation with the staff at the zoo, we have decided not to put down the tiger.

“This decision has been fully supported by Rosa’s family.

“We are awaiting the findings of the investigation to fully understand what happened before we take further action on this matter.

“If we receive regulatory or professional guidance to the contrary, we will review our position.”

Following her death, the keeper’s family said she “lived and breathed a vocation that meant the world to her”.