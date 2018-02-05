All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    05/02/2018 11:00 GMT

    Han Solo Film Trailer: 'Star Wars' Fans Given First Look At Spin-Off Film (And It Actually Looks Pretty Good)

    Maybe it won't be so bad after all.

    ‘Star Wars’ fans were given their first look at the upcoming Han Solo spin-off movie on Sunday (4 February) night and - perhaps surprisingly… - the film actually looks pretty good.

    It’s no secret that ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’, to give it its full title, has been marred by production issues, with directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller leaving midway through filming, citing “creative differences” with production company LucasFilm.

    Thankfully, Ron Howard swiftly stepped up to take over and the results of his efforts have finally been revealed.

    A full trailer will arrive later today (Monday 5 February), when it’s debuted on ‘Good Morning America’. Fingers crossed, the longer clip will reveal more about what we can expect from the film’s plot.

    In the meantime, let’s take a second to appreciate the best bit of this teaser, this wonderful shot of Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian:

    LucasFilm

    Yup, we’re officially excited.

    Alden Ehrenreich will play a young Han in the film and he’s (briefly) featured at the end of the trailer, while we get a full look at Emilia Clarke as Qi’ra and Beckett, played by Woody Harrelson.

    ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ is set for release in the UK on Friday 25 May. Watch the teaser clip above.

