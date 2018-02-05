‘Star Wars’ fans were given their first look at the upcoming Han Solo spin-off movie on Sunday (4 February) night and - perhaps surprisingly… - the film actually looks pretty good.

It’s no secret that ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’, to give it its full title, has been marred by production issues, with directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller leaving midway through filming, citing “creative differences” with production company LucasFilm.

Thankfully, Ron Howard swiftly stepped up to take over and the results of his efforts have finally been revealed.

A full trailer will arrive later today (Monday 5 February), when it’s debuted on ‘Good Morning America’. Fingers crossed, the longer clip will reveal more about what we can expect from the film’s plot.

In the meantime, let’s take a second to appreciate the best bit of this teaser, this wonderful shot of Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian: