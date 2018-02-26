Happiness Levels Have Increased In The UK - And It's Driven By People In England

Levels of happiness have improved in the UK, with people in England driving the change between 2016-17.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in the year ending September 2017, there continued to be slight improvements in the UK for average ratings of life satisfaction, worthwhile and happiness.

When the ONS began measuring happiness in 2011, the average happiness score was 7.29. However in 2017 it had risen to 7.52.