Bradley Lowery Inundated With Birthday Wishes As He Turns Six In Hospital

Bradley Lowery has been inundated with messages of support as he spends his sixth birthday in hospital.

People have been taking to social media in droves to wish Bradley a happy birthday, after he touched the nation’s hearts when he was carried onto the Sunderland football pitch as a mascot by his friend Jermain Defoe.

Bradley was diagnosed with the rare and aggressive form of childhood cancer, neuroblastoma, at 18-months-old.

“He’s been excited about turning six for such a long time,” his mum, Gemma, from County Durham, told Chronicle Live.

“It’s a massive milestone.”