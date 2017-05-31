There’s good news and bad news for the many fans of crime drama ‘Happy Valley’.

A third series of the hit show, starring Sarah Lancashire as Sgt Catherine Cawood, will be making it to screen.

Despite reports of the award-winning actress’s initial reluctance to return to the role, Sarah previously explained how she was convinced to return.

It’s not the actors who are proving the brake on the project, despite James Norton’s soaring popularity since he first appeared as Catherine’s Nemesis Tommy Lee Royce. The delay is, in fact, due to writer Sally Wainwright’s talents being very much in demand.

Sally’s duties on other projects will mean that the third series won’t happen any time soon, with the show’s exec producer Nicola Schindler confirming that the earliest we’ll see it on screen is September 2018.