Tom Hardy and Harry Styles led the cast of ‘Dunkirk’ at the war epic’s London premiere on Thursday night (13 July).

The two are part of a huge ensemble cast in Christopher Nolan’s new World War II film, and to say we were excited to see them on the same red carpet would be something of an understatement.

Making his way into the event with his wife Charlotte Riley, Tom posed for photographers in a three-piece suit, while the two looked particularly loved-up.