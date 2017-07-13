Tom Hardy and Harry Styles led the cast of ‘Dunkirk’ at the war epic’s London premiere on Thursday night (13 July).
The two are part of a huge ensemble cast in Christopher Nolan’s new World War II film, and to say we were excited to see them on the same red carpet would be something of an understatement.
Making his way into the event with his wife Charlotte Riley, Tom posed for photographers in a three-piece suit, while the two looked particularly loved-up.
Next down the red carpet was Harry, who looked especially excited ahead of making his big-screen acting debut.
And while we’d become used to seeing the former One Direction singer making bold and eye-catching fashion statements while promoting his debut solo album earlier this year, his red carpet ensemble was slightly less showy.
Instead, Harry opted for a simple grey suit and open white shirt, presumably when it comes to ‘Dunkirk’, he’s just one member of a huge ensemble.
Earlier this week, despite Harry’s huge star power, director Christopher Nolan confessed to not being quite up to speed with the extent of the singer’s celebrity status, insisting he landed his role because he deserved it, not because of the 1D fans he’d be bringing in to the cinemas.
Also in attendance was newcomer Fionn Whitehead, who has been tipped for great things after landing one of the biggest roles in ‘Dunkirk’, despite being a relative newcomer.
Check out more snaps from the star-studded film’s premiere in the gallery below...