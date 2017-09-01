Harry Styles shared a very special moment with a fan earlier this week, meeting 14-year-old Freya Lewis, who was left injured after the Manchester bombing back in May.

The former One Direction star was filming an upcoming BBC special in the city on Wednesday (30 August), and Freya’s sister Georgia has now revealed that Harry took some time out to meet Freya on the day, before dedicating a song to her.

Georgia shared a picture of Freya and Harry on Facebook, explaining that Freya was “over the moon in floods of tears” after the meeting.

While this is the first time Freya has met the singer, he previously called her while she was still in hospital the week after the attack took place.

Freya and Harry are from the same town, Holmes Chapel, and writing on their blog the day after he called, her family said: “The PICU unit at Manchester Children’s Hospital has just been given a lift like you can not imagine!

“Harry, we salute you sir, Holmes Chapel is very proud of you!!!!”

Freya was attending the Ariana Grande concert with her friend Nell Jones, who tragically died in the attack.

